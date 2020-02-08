Through a personal connection, Western Wisconsin Health Foundation received over 1,000 quilt squares last fall 2019. With the knitted baby hats and sacs program WWH has, they were able to reach out to all of their knitters and crocheters to see if anyone would be available to do good with all of these squares! Kathy Miller and Pauline Wangen coordinated these squares with Peace Lutheran Church to do lots of good. Volunteers came together to sort the squares by color and then get to work! They were able to put together 24 scarves for Greenfield Elementary, 12 scarves for Viking Middle School, 18 scarves for Turning Point and 6 afghans for Western Wisconsin Health patients. What an amazing gift. These volunteers gave countless hours of time and were able to deliver these beautiful pieces of art just last week. On behalf of the many lives you will touch because of these heartfelt gifts, our community sends a huge thank you to Peace Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.