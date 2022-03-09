At 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 “Spectrum West” host Al Ross welcomes Paula Poundstone back to the show in anticipation of her March 24 appearance at the Mabel Tainter Theater in Menomonie. Poundstone is a frequent collaborator with National Public Radio with her now-retired: “Live from the Poundstone Institute” and as a panelist on “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!.” Ross and Poundstone will listen to clips from her new live album: “Cats, Cops & Stuff” and chat about her latest tour.
Also on the show this week…
Jerry Way, director of the musical “Hot off the Press,” coming up at the Heyde Center of the Arts in Chippewa Falls, visits with Ross to talk about the show which was delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This weekend kicks off the Menomonie Theater Guild’s production of “Clue: On Stage” and Bob Butterfield, co-director, joins the show to fill us in on the board game turned cult film turned stage play. It runs through March 20 at the Mabel Tainter in Menomonie.
Dubbed “the world’s largest source for music publications,” Hal Leonard Publishing celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. CEO Larry Morton talks about the company’s inauspicious beginnings as a dance band from Winona, Min. to its publishing headquarters in Milwaukee.
“Spectrum West” is a weekly program exploring western Wisconsin’s music, arts, and humanities. The show is broadcast at 10 a.m. Thursdays on The Ideas Network stations 88.3/Menomonie/Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and streamed live at www.wrfw887.com/listen-live. It’s also heard at 7 p.m. Fridays on NPR News & Music stations 89.7/Eau Claire and 90.7/Menomonie. Archives of “Spectrum West” are available at www.wpr.org/programs/spectrum-west-al-ross.
