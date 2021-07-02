The Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway will be decked out in patriotic colors and the Unexpected Company Chorale will lead passengers in a patriotic sing along on Saturday July 3rd at 12:30 pm. There are still train ride tickets available for some trips over the holiday weekend at www.trainride.org, and visitors are welcome to come join the sing along at the Osceola, Wisconsin depot and see the vintage train at no charge. The depot is located at 114 Depot Road in Osceola.
About the railway
The Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway is a historic demonstration railroad operated by the Minnesota Transportation Museum. It operates from May through October of each year on Canadian National tracks between Dresser, Wisconsin and Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota. All trains board at the historic Soo Line Depot in Osceola, Wisconsin.
Train rides take passengers through the bluffs and along the scenic St. Croix River Valley. The train includes several first class coaches of the former Great Northern Railway, historic Rock Island open air cars, and the last operating U.S. Post Office Railway car in the nation. Passengers are free to walk through the train during the 90 minute roundtrip excursion to experience all of the historic coaches.
Special events are planned throughout the season including pizza trains, fall color tours, and a popular pre-Halloween event called the Pumpkin Express. Reservations and additional information can be found on www.trainride.org.
Osceola
Historic Osceola Village offers visitors and passengers countless opportunities to shop, dine, stay, and enjoy the great outdoors. Train passengers will receive discounts called “choo-choo specials” at many Osceola businesses just by showing them your train reservation or boarding pass. The Minnesota Transportation Museum is a nonprofit community organization that has been offering interpretations, education, historic restorations, and vintage railway experiences for the past 57 years. Those experiences include operations of the Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway. The organization is almost entirely volunteer led and relies on ticket sales and charitable contributions to support its operations. Donations can be made through www.trainride.org. New members and volunteers are welcome!
