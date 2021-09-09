PATRIOT DAY: SEPTEMBER 11, 2021

(Editor’s Note: Deb Hoy, Parade Marshal for the 2021 Baldwin Windmill Days, was in New York City on 9/11. She shared her thoughts about the day and what occurred afterwards).
I was in New York City on 9/11. I was working for Sony theaters at the time and NYC was the home base. I traveled weekly from Minneapolis to NYC and surrounding east coast cities.
The night before 9/11, I was supposed to stay across the river in New Jersey, but a friend and her co-worker were coming into town for a meeting in lower Manhattan on 9/11. I decided to leave my rental car and hotel in New Jersey and bus it over to NYC for the night and join them for dinner. We all had to be up early, so we returned to our rooms (I stayed in NYC) and then in the morning they said goodbye and headed to their meetings in lower Manhattan. I left my hotel around 8:30 a.m. and made my way to grand central Station to catch my bus back to my rental and hotel in New Jersey. As I walked, I was thinking about how blue the sky was and what a perfect day to drive up the East Coast.
I boarded my bus and as we made our way through the Lincoln tunnel and came out we all noticed fire coming from one of the towers. I remember a gentleman saying, “ This is not good” “We have never had a fire that high in the towers.” I just kept staring at the towers.
An important point to make before I go forward, is that cell phones were fairly new and there was no texting available at this time.
As we continued on and I was dropped off at my hotel, the second plane had hit. People were gathered in the lobby in disbelief. We all said that this has got to be intentional.
I tried to drive back through the Lincoln tunnel, but they had shut it down. I wanted to find my friend and her co-worker. I was scared and not sure where to go. My friend finally called me crying describing people jumping from the towers as they were running trying to find their way back uptown. A taxi driver stopped and told them to jump in and brought them back to their hotel.
I stood across the Hudson River and watched in horror as the towers came down, along with so many people that just wanted to get back to NYC.
My phone started blowing up from family, friends, parents and co-workers asking if I was OK, and if my friend was OK. It was very hard to get through because the phone lines were overloaded. I was in shock, scared and felt alone even though there were so many people in the same position. I went back to my hotel and watched on TV like the rest of the world as firefighters, police, EMS and others tried to help rescue people from the towers.
The thing that also scared me was when the fighter jets started flying overhead and very low. Very surreal.
I knew I needed to get home to Minneapolis and my family, so I had to figure out how do that without going through NYC. Thank God my rental had MapQuest. (The rental company waived the drop off fee since I went to Minneapolis).
I stayed the night in New Jersey and got up early and drove until I reached Indiana. Along the way it was so quiet on the interstate, no planes in the air and radio was trying to keep up with what was happening. It was lonely.
After two days of driving I finally made it home to hug my parents, family and I finally broke down from everything that had just happened. My friend and co-worker also made it home.
It was about 10 days later when I finally got back on a plane and back to NYC. I went to ground zero and cried and could not believe these beautiful towers were gone and all the lives lost.
I eventually made my way to DC and the Pentagon. Everything was just so sad.
I remember everyone coming together, helping each other, hugging, and crying together. Waving the American flag and for a moment we all truly stood as one.
I still get very emotional each year, even though it’s been 20 years.
Please never forget!
God Bless America.
