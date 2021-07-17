The death of someone we love changes our lives forever. And the movement from the “before” to the “after” is almost always a long, painful journey. Although grief cannot be structured into a set pattern, it is a natural process that is built within us to help us deal with our losses. Understanding the process and allowing it to happen are two important keys for navigating this path.
Please consider joining us... Paths to Peace Grief Support Group offers a caring environment and helpful strategies for taking a few more steps toward healing our broken hearts. This support group is offered by The Village Church of Baldwin and facilitated by Kathleen Helgeson, MA, CFLE. Pre-register by calling or emailing The Village Church of Baldwin at 715-688-3333 or at TheVillageChurchContactUs@gmail.com.
Session topics will be 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays evenings from July 20-August 24 at the Village Church Offices, 2081 60th Ave., Baldwin. The topics are as follows:
• July 20 – Acknowledging the Reality of Death
• July 27 – You Are Not Crazy
• August 3 – Exploring Your Feelings of Loss
• August 10 – Understanding the Six Central Needs of Mourning
• August 17 – Understanding the Six Central Needs of Mourning continued
• August 24 – Nurturing Self and Reconciling Your Grief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.