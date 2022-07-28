Voters will be heading to the ballot box Aug. 9 for the partisan primary election to determine the candidates for the general election Nov. 8.
Multiple races have garnered attention due to the candidates that are running. For example, in the Democratic senate race, the incumbent Lieutenant Governor, Mandela Barnes, and Treasurer, Sarah Godlewski, are running along with Alex Lasry, the son of a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. The former Lt. Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, is battling four other candidates to earn the Republican Governor nomination. The Republican Lt. Governor race has eight candidates on the ballot including an Eau Claire resident and two members of the Wisconsin State Senate.
In addition, the Republican attorney general race features a Chippewa Falls attorney and Clear Lake native Adam Jarchow, who served two terms as the assemblyman for the 28th District.
The following are profiles of the candidates who will be on the ballot.
Democratic –
Governor
Incumbent Tony Evers is running unopposed. He has been the current Governor since 2019. Previously, he served as Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2009-2019.
Republican –
Governor
Rebecca Kleefisch served as Lt. Governor under Gov. Scott Walker from 2011-2019. Before that, she worked as a journalist in the Milwaukee area and started a marketing company. “Rebecca Kleefisch is a Wisconsin-proud, conservative mom who believes in turning great ideas into reality, regardless of the odds,” according to her campaign site.
Tim Michels co-owns a construction company and served in the U.S. Army for 12 years. His campaign site states: “Tim Michels is not a politician. He’s a business leader, he’s a builder, and he’s a veteran.”
Tim Ramthun is a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, serving District 59. “Wisconsin’s only America First Gubernatorial Candidate. Let Freedom Ring!” says his website.
Other candidates on the ballot include Adam J. Fischer and Kevin Nicholson.
Fischer states: “I am a Christian Republican! I believe we need to put God back into schools, families, and business.” Nicholson suspended his campaign July 5 and said he would not endorse another candidate.
Democratic -
Lieutenant Governor
Two candidates will appear on the ballot – Pen Her and Sara Rodriguez. Her was a 2015 nonpartisan candidate for District 18 of the Madison Common Council. “Running for Lieutenant Governor to partner with Governor Evers and help find solutions to the challenges Wisconsin faces,” her website states. Rodriguez is currently a member of the Assembly. Representing the 13th District. She is a registered nurse and health care executive. “I will put the health, well-being, and dignity of every resident at the center of decision-making as the next Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin.”
Republican –
Lieutenant Governor
Eight candidates will be on the ballot. Patrick Testin and Roger Roth are the two State Senators. Testin has served in the State since 2017 and is the current President Pro tempore. Roth has been a member of the Senate since 2015 and served in the Assembly from 2007-2011.
Kyle Yudes is an Eau Claire resident, who says on his campaign site “Over the past year, I have been fighting for our freedom…I and many others reached out to our elected representatives, but our cries for help fell on deaf ears.”
Other candidates include business owner Will Martin, Army veteran Cindy Werner, former Lancaster mayor David Varnam, businessman David D. King and business owner Jonathan Wichman.
Democratic --
Attorney General
Incumbent Josh Kaul is running unopposed. He has served as Attorney General since 2019.
Republican –
Attorney General
Clear Lake native Adam Jarchow is seeking the nomination but will have to defeat two other candidates. Chippewa Falls attorney Karen Mueller and Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney are looking to knock off Jarchow.
Democratic –
Secretary of State
Incumbent Doug La Follette is being challenged by Alexia Sabor. La Follette has been the Secretary of State since 1983, while Sabor is chair of the Dane County Democratic Party.
Republican –
Secretary of State
Three candidates are looking to unseat La Follette. Amy Lynn Loudenbeck is touting the Wisconsin Elections Commission needs changing. “WEC is broken and must be replaced,” she says on her campaign site. “No one in the WEC office is accountable to the voters and that needs to change.”
She will be challenged by Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka.
“We must have election integrity,” Schroeder said on his website, while Schmidtka is also in favoring of abolishing the WEC.
Democratic –
State Treasurer
Three candidates are looking to replace Sarah Godlewski, who is seeking the Senate nomination. Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson, West Allis Alderman and veteran Angelito Tenorio and Wausau native and Dr. Gillian M. Battino are the candidates on the ballot.
Republican – State Treasurer
John S. Leiber and Orlando Owens are seeking the Republican nomination. Leiber says on his website, “as a true fiscal conservative, I am committed to the sound financial management of assets overseen by the Office of the Treasurer and the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. This investment needs to be well managed and robust both now and in the future.”
Owens is touting protecting small businesses, empowering workforce, and supporting school choice.
Democratic – United States Senator
One probably can’t turn on their television without seeing an ad from one of the three headlined candidates in this race. Current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is promoting rebuilding the middle class, jobs that we can support a family on and health care that protects our health, not the wealth of corporations.
Alex Lasry, an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, is running, according to his website, “so he can bring a new way of thinking to Washington and deliver real results for Wisconsinites.”
Sarah Godlewski is the current State Treasurer. According to her website: “As a fifth-generation Wisconsinite, working mom, daughter of two public school teachers, and product of a union home, Sarah Godlewski is no stranger to being scrappy if that’s what it takes to get the job done.”
Other candidates include Tom Nelson, who served in the State Assembly for six years, attorney, engineer and journalist Peter Peckarsky, founder and former CEO of the Millennial Action Project, the largest nonpartisan organization of young legislators in the country, Steven Olikara and former administrator and educator Darrell Williams.
Republican –
United States Senator
Incumbent Ron Johnson is being challenged by David Schroeder. Johnson has been a Senator since 2010. “Ron came to Washington because the federal government is bankrupting America. He thinks it is important for citizen legislators to ally with those who are seriously facing that reality,” according to his website.
Schroeder says he is running “to replace (Johnson) because he does not represent the economic, political, or societal interests of the majority of his constituents,” says his website.
Democratic --- Representative in Congress District 7
Richard “Dick” Ausman is touting on his website: “To me life is pretty simple – always tell the truth and you will always know the answer to any question as to what you have said. Be kind, and if you don’t have something good to say about someone don’t say anything. Be respectful of others and their opinions, especially if you disagree with them.”
Republican – Representative in Congress District 7
Incumbent Tom Tiffany is being challenged by David W. Kunelius. Tiffany has served as the representative for the last two years after being elected to the State Assembly in 2011 and State Senate two years later.
Tiffany is touting restoring freedom to the people to restore the American Dream, prosperity, and happiness for all. Kunelius believes government has become more about sensationalism, fearmongering, and name-calling than about policy and leadership.
Democratic – Representative to the Assembly District 28
Homestead Veterinary owner Danielle Johnson is running unopposed. Johnson has been the owner of the business since 2011.
According to her website: “It’s time for our representatives in Madison to once again represent voters, not donors; to use tools like research, data and expert opinion; and to start working together to get things done.”
Republican – Representative to the Assembly District 28
Incumbent Clint Moses is running unopposed. Moses has been the representative the last two years. Moses was born and raised in Menomonie and since 2003 has operated with Red Cedar Chiropractic with his wife, Dr. Nora Moses.
St. Croix County races
Incumbent Sheriff Scott Knutson is running unopposed along with incumbent Clerk of Court Kristi Severson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.