Voters will be heading to the ballot box Aug. 9 for the partisan primary election to determine the candidates for the general election Nov. 8. 

Multiple races have garnered attention due to the candidates that are running. For example, in the Democratic senate race, the incumbent Lieutenant Governor, Mandela Barnes, and Treasurer, Sarah Godlewski, are running along with Alex Lasry, the son of a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. The former Lt. Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, is battling four other candidates to earn the Republican Governor nomination. The Republican Lt. Governor race has eight candidates on the ballot including an Eau Claire resident and two members of the Wisconsin State Senate. 

