In a post to their Facebook page, dated Tuesday, March 10, Park View Community Campus in Woodville is requesting friends and family don’t visit due to the coronavirus.
“Out of abundance of caution, we are limiting all visitors to our facility unless absolutely necessary,” said Nursing Home Administrator Melissa Walthall. “…If you meet the criteria to visit, you will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering, complete a screening checklist and your visit needs to occur in your loved ones’ room and please abstain from walking around the building, dining rooms, living room etc.”
Walthall understood connecting with patients is important, but said telephone, email, text, social media are other ways.
“Please help prevent the spread of infection by exercising proper hand washing hygiene as well as coughing and sneezing etiquette.,” she said. “We offer hand washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, which you are welcome to use. Please also avoid shaking hands and hugs with any individual. If you are experiencing a cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, and/or shortness of breath, please let a staff member know immediately.”
