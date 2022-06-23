Paquette named new IT Coordinator

Dennis Paquette was named the new Instructional Technology coordinator for the Baldwin-Woodville School District by the school board during its monthly meeting last week.
Paquette was a 7th grade Science teacher for Viking Middle School. He replaces Lisa Magnuson, who retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Other approvals consisted of:
• Ashley Busko as middle school math teacher, Amanda Arnold as the all-school play director, Kylie Berberich as all-school play assistant director, Heidi Hackbarth as the all-school play choreographer, Zachary Johnson as the middle school track coach, Kelsey Penk as the C-team volleyball coach and Angela Bloom as the senior class advisor.
Resignations were given to:
• Lindsay McLain as 7th grade math teacher and middle school track coach, Chandra Lamb as the high school all-play choreographer, Abigail Grant as an assistant high school track coach, Linnea Warner as a Destination Imagination coordinator, Choua Yang as a Destination Imagination team manager, Jason Buss as a custodian and Brittany Wilson and Victoria Lindquist as special education paraprofessionals.
Other Items
Lunch prices for the 2022-23 year were approved: $2.65 for K-5, $2.85 for 6-12 and $2.10 for breakfast K-12. Superintendent Eric Russell informed those in attendance families will have to pay for lunches this upcoming year.
Russell also presented a proposed 2022-23 budget. As of the meeting, the mill rate is 6.57, a decrease from 7.11 for the 2021-22 year.
Substitute teacher pay increase for the following year was approved from $125 to $140. Board member Jay Larson asked Russell if the District was able to get substitutes for this past year. “It’s better than the year before, but it wasn’t great,” Russell said. The increase is comparable to other schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.