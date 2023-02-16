A mother and a daughter were charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court earlier this month for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from Amish growers.
Linda Curtis, 50, New Richmond, is charged with theft in a business setting, two counts of obstructing an officer and identity theft. Sabreena Stage, 22, Roberts, is also facing the theft charges.
The next court appearance is a pre-trial conference set for 9:30 a.m., March 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
St. Croix County law enforcement were first notified of the case in July when board members from St. Croix Valley Produce notified them of alleged fraudulent activity.
They were told St. Croix Valley Produce, which is an Amish-owned business of 26 growers, was set up in which a non-Amish representative was hired and assigned shares of the business. That’s due to the Amish religion doesn’t believe in or allowing them to be insured. The representatives would also do the accounting for the business.
Curtis and Stage were hired as the representatives in April 2022. As part of the deal, they were set up with 33 shares of stock which they paid one dollar.
The pair submitted a resignation letter two months later. The board told law enforcement after the letter, Curtis and Stage continued to receive payment from customers, Curtis was still in possession of the company owned computer, accounting software and locked the accounts to prevent the Amish from having access.
The next day law enforcement contacted Curtis, who admitted they changed their minds about resigning after the letter was sent. She said the Amish could have the business back if they wanted to. Curtis and Stage hired an attorney, who told the Amish the business could be theirs again for $473,347.47. The Amish added they retained an attorney as well to assist them to see if the dispute could be settled without law enforcement being involved, but to no success.
On Oct. 31, law enforcement contacted a customer regarding a collections letter she received stating payment wasn’t made to St. Croix Valley Produce. The client showed law enforcement documentation of payment and the funds clearing her bank.
In November, the bookkeeper for St. Croix Valley Produce informed law enforcement multiple customers were receiving collection letters for amounts which already had been paid.
On St. Croix Valley Produce’s home page as of Dec. 2, it states Curtis and Stage are the owners and will not be transferring the business. Therefore, all business questions and payments should be directed to Curtis’ address in New Richmond.
Investigators contacted a former bookkeeper, who explained more of the business’ workings.
The bookkeeper explained if one owned all the shares, they could do whatever they wanted with the business, but the business buys produce it buys from the Amish.
“(The bookkeeper) advised the Amish sold millions of dollars’ worth of product, but after all the bills, there was not millions profit,” the complaint stated.
Bank records showed after the pair’s resignation letter, a total of $34,589.38 were deposited into the St. Croix Valley Produce business account for which the Amish had not received anything. In addition, law enforcement believed Curtis and Stage issued themselves checks or paid themselves from the business account more than $7,000.
Law enforcement met with the Amish Board members in January and were told the members had to change the name of the business to stop the pair from holding funds from them.
On Feb. 1, law enforcement went to Curtis’ and Stage’s homes to execute the search warrant and arrest them. Curtis became combative by blocking officers and telling them “You don’t talk to me that way”.
The pair were released on a signature bond during their first court appearance. One of the conditions included no contact with St. Croix Valley Produce or its website.
