The Baldwin Bulletin accepts election letters endorsing or advocating for or against a ballot measure, political party or candidate as a paid advertising announcement.
The fee will be a $25 minimum for up to 250 words and 10¢ for each additional word.
The writer’s name, address and phone number are required. Phone numbers are not published.
The Baldwin Bulletin has the right to reject letters, which don’t meet publishing standards and will determine if the letter qualifies as a paid endorsement.
Paid letters will be identified with a label and may or may not appear on the opinion/letters page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.