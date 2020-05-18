In the battle against COVID-19, Monday, May 18, might be a day to remember for those who work at Western Wisconsin Health.
In an email, CEO Alison Page announced the hospital now has its first COVID-19 positive inpatient.
"We are screening all admits now- this patient, who was not suspected to have COVID, but was found to be positive," the email said. "It is great that we have had adequate time to get ready for this moment. Our team is ready; they are well prepared and well protected."
