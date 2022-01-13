The Omicron variant is leaving its mark on area hospitals.
“The Omicron variant is hitting Minnesota and Wisconsin hard,” stated Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page Sunday. “Hospitalizations in both states are high, or higher, than they have been at any point in the pandemic.
“As the week closed, Wisconsin had over 2,100 people in Wisconsin hospitalized with COVID-19. That is up by 400 people from just a week ago.”
Western Wisconsin Health is one of those hospitals.
While Page said a few bids were available in the hospital in the beginning of the week that changed Sunday.
“We were back up to 11 in patients – all beds full,” she said. “Oddly, only one of those patients is COVID positive. Our ability to transfer patients to a higher level of care is limited as ICU bed availability in the Twin Cities remains very low.”
Page also relayed data pertaining to cases within the county and the state.
-- The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people is at 141. “This is ridiculously high,” she said. “More than 10/100,000 people is considered high.
-- The seven day test positivity rate is around 25%, another figure she states is very high.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as of Jan. 6, 62.3% of all Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 58.3% of all Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccine series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.