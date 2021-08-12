Owner charged with arson

A Forest man made his initial appearance in St. Croix County Circuit Court last month on charges of arson along with seven counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Kevin Joseph Grant, 69, 2648 State Highway 64, is accused of setting fire to The Cubby Hole Bar in Woodville in Dec. 2018 and recklessly endangering the safety of firefighters from United Fire and Rescue who responded to the scene.
Grant’s next court appearance is a Sept. 7 preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Woodville police were on duty at 2:04 a.m., Dec. 29, 2018, when they observed smoke coming from roof of the building at 105 River Street, the former Cubby Hole Bar. Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Special Agents along with agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were later called to conduct an examination of the fire scene for the purpose of identifying the location and determine the cause.
Findings
DCI agents found a north standing bar was located along the west wall of the bar. Investigators later found a floor below the north standing bar was burned through to expose a void space below the floor.
Inside that space, an older style electric space heater was found, which didn’t have an electrical power cord attached. In addition to the space heater, a partially melted red plastic gasoline container was found between the floor joists below the false floor. DCI’s findings led them to believe the cause of the fire was incendiary. They concluded the space heater may have been intended as a delayed ignition device. The findings of the gasoline container supported the belief the fire was ignited through an intentional act of concealing the gasoline and space heater below the floor.
DCI agents believed upon payment of claims, Grant could have been paid up to $600,000 had he chosen not to rebuild.
Furthermore, had he chosen to rebuild the building after the loss, it would have cost $970,000 to construct a new building plus $175,000 for the contents, for a total of $1,150,000.
“If Kevin Grant had chosen to rebuild, he would then have a new structure and contents valued at $1,150,000.00, which would not be mortgaged,” stated the last line in the complaint.
