Tuesday's daily report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services about COVID-19 shows the number of positive cases has risen over 450.
However, the total number of negative cases is 8,237, meaning the percentage of negative confirmed cases throughout the state is over 94 percent.
The death total remains at five.
The breakdown of each county is as follows:
Milwaukee - 219*
Dane - 72*
Waukesha - 31*
Fond du Lac - 18*
Washington - 17
Ozaukee - 16
Kenosha - 13*
Sheboygan - 6
Columbia - 5*
La Crosse - 5
Racine - 5
Winnebago - 5
Douglas - 4
Eau Claire - 4
Jefferson - 4
Sauk - 4
St. Croix - 4
Walworth - 4*
Brown - 3*
Pierce - 3
Rock - 3
Chippewa - 2
Dodge - 2
Outagamie - 2
Bayfield - 1
Calumet - 1
Dunn - 1
Green - 1
Marathon - 1
Wood - 1
An * indicates community spread has been identified.
