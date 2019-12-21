Outbreak of Lung Disease in Wisconsin and the United States
The outbreak of lung disease is directly connected with the use of electronic cigarettes. The Pierce, Polk and St. Croix County Health Departments want everyone to know the dangers of vaping or using electronic cigarettes, also called e-cigarettes. If you are using one of these products it is important you stop. “Of the cases we’ve seen in St. Croix County most have been in older adults, opposite of more youth cases across the nation,” stated Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.
In the United States:
• As of Dec. 4, 2019, there are 2,291 cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarette, or vaping, products.
• There have been 48 deaths.
• All 50 states have reported cases, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Recommendations for the Public:
• Consider stopping use of e-cigarette or vaping products
• Anyone who uses e-cigarette products should not buy these products from informal sources like family, friends or online dealers, especially those containing THC or other cannabinoids and should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer.
• E-cigarette products should not be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products
• Adult smokers who are attempting to quit should use evidence-based treatments, including counseling and FDA-approved medications. If you need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, contact your doctor or the local health department for resources.
• If you use e-cigarette products, monitor yourself for symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, unexplained weight loss) and promptly seek medical attention if you have concerns about your health. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please see a health care provider.
“It is important that not using e-cigarettes is discussed with youth and anyone that is currently using or considering use,” said Brian Kaczmarski, Polk County Health Officer. Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder added; “"The latest from the CDC indicates that vitamin E acetate is associated with vaping-related lung injury, but evidence is not yet sufficient to rule out other chemicals of concern. Until we know more about the cause of this outbreak, local public health joins the CDC in urging precaution."
