Western Wisconsin Health CEO Allison Page believes hospitals, heck, even the world, will come out for the better once the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
“Healthcare, like many other businesses (e.g. higher education) will be transformed — for good.,” Page said. “Our whole world will be transformed — for the better.”
Page opined on that topic and many more relating to COVID-19 for Western Wisconsin Health. The Bulletin also asked the same questions to lthe Mayo Clinic Health Systems since they have the Menomonie hospital. The Bulletin received these answers the last week of April.
What happens when persons who are sick with non COVID symptoms come to the hospital? Where and how are they treated?
PAGE: When a patient calls for an appointment, the patient is screened for symptoms (fever, aches, respiratory issues) and referred to a triage nurse if he/she has any symptoms. The nurse does a more detailed evaluation and determines whether or not the person needs to be tested for COVID-19 and/or see a physician or nurse practitioner.
If, when the patient calls, they have no symptoms, they may be scheduled for an appointment. The appointment may take place in person via Telehealth, depending on the situation.
If the person needs to be seen in person, he/she comes to the medical center. Upon arrival, the patient is screened at the door for symptoms. If the person has symptoms, he/she is masked with a handmade, cloth mask.
Patients are generally roomed immediately to keep people out of the waiting area. Clinicians have medical masks, respirators, face shields and gloves to use at their discretion.
Following a patient visit, the room is completely wiped down and left unused for a period of time to completely disinfect the space.
MAYO: Mayo Clinic Health System’s number-one priority is the safety of our patients and staff. We have implemented numerous safety measures, including robust patient screening, universal masking, and enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting spaces. Mayo Clinic Health System staff at all locations have been trained and are prepared to care for patients with serious infections like COVID-19. We stand ready to assist our patients and employees.
We will treat patients with a suspected infectious disease with an abundance of caution. Mayo Clinic Health System is dedicated to being a safe and reliable partner in helping patients manage their health. It is safe to come to Mayo Clinic Health System.
Patients who test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and treated. Currently, there is no antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Specific interventions are taken in more severe cases, or with patients with compromised immune systems or complex illnesses.
If a patient believes they have COVID symptoms, do they call 911? The hospital? The clinic?
PAGE: The person should call ahead and talk with a triage nurse. The person can also go to our website: www.wwhealth.org and we have a link there that will assist people in evaluating their symptoms.
MAYO: If you are showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms, please do not come into a clinic or hospital to be tested; please contact your local health care provider first. Your provider or a nurse will direct you to our dedicated COVID-19 Nurse Line. If you meet testing criteria, you will be directed to one of our local testing sites.
How long will the elective surgery ban continue? Are patients who need elective surgery receiving treatment elsewhere?
PAGE: WWH is in the process of discussing how we will begin doing regular procedures. We plan to resume providing more procedures very soon. There are many facets to this decision and the process we will follow. It will not be business as usual. Patients will be tested. Procedures will be spread out, allowing more time between cases for sanitizing and air turnovers in the space. People will not be getting elective procedures elsewhere.
MAYO: Mayo Clinic is beginning to meet the needs of patients whose medical care was delayed due to the deferment of elective and less urgent care which started March 23rd. As we have remained closely connected to patients through telehealth services, some of the care that was able to be deferred at that time cannot be delayed indefinitely without impact to our patients’ health and wellness. We are committed to safely meeting our patients’ needs to prevent worsening of their conditions.
The provision of these services adheres to executive orders at both federal and state levels and we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and communities. We continue to closely monitor all aspects of the situation including the activity of the pandemic in our communities, regions, nationally and globally while ensuring the proper resources are available to care for all patients, including staff, personal protective equipment, space and supplies.
Mayo Clinic Health System is currently reviewing appointments that were deferred due to COVID-19 and will contact patients to reschedule those that cannot be delayed without impact to our patients’ health and well-being. Appointments are being considered on a case-by-case basis.
In strict adherence with state and federal executive orders, we will continue to defer elective surgical and procedural appointments. We are offering access to care for those patients who need it, those at risk for disease progression or symptom reduction.”
Are clinic doctors and nurses treating patients in other ways now that face to face appointments are no longer being done?
PAGE: Yes, we like everyone else, are doing lots of Telehealth.
MAYO: Face-to-face appointments continue when appropriate, with safety measures in place such as the masking of all patients, visitors and staff. In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System providers have greatly increased the use of telemedicine/video appointments.
How has the pandemic affected patient numbers, revenue, and staffing?
PAGE: Surgery is a major source of revenue for our organization. With the number of procedures being down, our revenues is down. With the lower volume, we do not need as many people on site.
We are keeping all our staff employed at this point. Some have been reassigned to other jobs. Many are working from home.
MAYO: As part of our financial stabilization efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors and managers at Mayo Clinic have been informing affected staff about the timing and duration of furloughs.Approximately 30,000 staff from across all Mayo locations will receive reduced hours or some type of furlough, though the duration will vary depending on the work unit. Furloughs will begin in early May and will be spread through the rest of the year, with as many as possible happening through August. We do not plan layoffs and will continue to provide health care benefits through this period. This is one part of Mayo Clinic’s financial stabilization strategy, which also includes broad expense reduction efforts and using Mayo Clinic’s reserves to focus on the needs of our patients and staff. As we move through these difficult times, our priority is the safety and care of our patients and staff. We are prepared to serve patients whose needs cannot be deferred or delayed without risk to their wellbeing.
What do you think will be the long term affects on the clinic and hospital after the pandemic passes?
MAYO: There will be more virtual care delivered after the pandemic passes; patients and providers have both responded positively to this---video visits, etc. We will need to maintain protection to staff and patients until an effective vaccine is developed.
