We wrapped up the busy holiday season by participating in the Amery Light Up Parade, River Dazzle Parade in River Falls, Hometown Holiday Parade in New Richmond and Menomonie Winter Daze parade (First Place Royalty Float).
We also enjoyed being a part of many community events including: the Baldwin Holiday Horse Parade and activities, face painting at the Dash for Disney kick-off event and helping at the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet.
In January, I had the opportunity to spend two memorable days representing Baldwin as visiting royalty at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Some of the highlights were: viewing the ice and snow sculptures, learning the history of the “Coolest Celebration on Earth,” walking in the Grand Parade, and meeting the Royal family & Vulcans. The biggest highlight of the weekend was attending the Royal Coronation and introducing the Baldwin Court, Tessa, Gabby, McKenna and Madison, onstage.
We are extremely thankful for our float driver Gary and the local businesses for all the support you have given us.
Look for us at the American Legion Chicken Fry starting at the end of February through March. We will be supporting a brownie fundraiser for the Baldwin Royalty program. You will also get to meet the 2020-2021 Miss Baldwin Candidates during these events.
