Michael Orth has been selected as the next dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (CAFES) at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Orth will begin his tenure as dean on June 1, 2023, succeeding Dale Gallenberg, who retired last month. Dean Olson, interim CAFES dean, will continue to provide leadership to the college through the end of May.

In his role as dean, Orth will provide leadership to a college which has maintained an outstanding reputation for excellence and service since 1912. Ranked as one of the top undergraduate agricultural programs in the nation, CAFES offers high-demand programs like the ABET-accredited agricultural engineering and environmental engineering and is home to one of the largest dairy science programs in the nation. Other popular programs in the college span from agricultural education to conservation, horticulture and agricultural business.

