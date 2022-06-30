Orr excited to be new Hammond Police Chief

Dan Orr started earlier this month as the new Police Chief for the Village of Hammond.
Seeing the 2005 Baldwin-Woodville graduate choose law enforcement as a career wasn’t a surprise.
“My brother was a police officer in Baldwin and he got me into it,” Orr said, also adding he was a member of U.S. Army for six years. “Law enforcement is the job that keeps on giving.”
Orr started as a part-timer with the Baldwin Police Department then moved to Hammond as a full-timer. He went back to Baldwin where he spent the last seven years. During those years, he kept his with an eye on the Hammond Chief job.
“I live here and it’s a tight community,” he said, as he is married with two children. “The people are really friendly and look out for each other.
“I thought I could work well with the community.”
He recalled when he first started, there was a lot of camaraderie between the Hammond, Baldwin and Woodville Police Departments. Since, he said there’s been a lot of personnel turnover which has caused the turnover to break down.
“Hopefully, we can get that back,” he said.
The Hammond Police Department is two full-time officers besides Orr. He joked he’s already been talking about 2023 budget figures already.
“I’m looking forward to working in the community,” he said.
Thanks
Orr replaces Rick Coltrain, who retired after 30 years.
“We worked together the first week,” Orr said. “He had a lot of pretty positive things about the community.”
Added Coltrain: “It has been my honor to protect and serve your community for the last 30 years,” he wrote on the department’s Facebook page June 16. “I can’t think of a better place to have served than here with you all…I participated in so many youth, seniors, veterans and honoring the Blue within the Hammond community that I feel very blessed to have connected with so many of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.