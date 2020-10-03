Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Recipient Speaks at Baldwin CRC

Baldwin Christian Reformed Church (CRC) has been involved in packing Operation Christmas Child (OCC) shoeboxes through Samaritan’s Purse for the past eight plus years. In the past two years alone, Baldwin CRC has packed over 725 boxes that have been shipped around the world to children in various countries. These shoeboxes are a means for the children to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
A couple weeks ago, Baldwin CRC had the privilege to have Yves Dushime speak at the Saturday night OCC workshop hosted at the church and again at their Sunday service. Yves received a shoebox when he was 11 while living in a refugee camp in Togo and it changed his life forever. Yves’ family fled the Rwandan Genocide in the early 90’s to the Congo and eventually found themselves in a refugee camp in Togo. Not only did Yves receive a shoebox, but 299 other children did as well. As a result of these shoeboxes and hearing the Gospel, hundreds of people in the nearby village gave their lives to Jesus Christ including the head Witch Doctor and many of his followers. Yves’ family was eventually relocated to Buffalo, NY, where he resides today and is a national spokesperson for Operation Christmas Child.
If you would like to listen/see Yves story it can be found on the Baldwin CRC YouTube channel—9/13/20 Worship Service. To learn more about Operation Christmas Child and packing shoeboxes go to www.samaritanspurse.org or www.facebook.com/OCCshoeboxes to see other incredible stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.