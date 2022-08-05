A year ago, the Village of Belleville had its 6,300 square foot former library appraised at $210,000. This month, they sold it to a developer for a mere $20,000. That deal was worked and agreed to in a series of closed meetings start in May. This week, Josh Russow, a concerned local citizen, filed an Open Meetings Law complaint against the Village, asking the Dane County District Attorney, to charge the Village Board's members with 10 separate violations for those illegal closed sessions.
"While the Open Meetings Law has some exemptions allowing governmental bodies to go into closed sessions to discuss their bargaining strategy and protect their negotiating position, that exemption does not allow the entire course of negotiation to occur behind closed doors," explained Tom Kamenick, President and Founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, which filed the complaint. "It's one of the most commonly abused exemptions, as government officials often believe they can meet in secret any time a potential deal is on the table."
