Blake Olson of St. Croix Central received his $1,000 scholarship check after completing his first semester at the University of Minnesota. Presenting the check is Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge Worshipful Master Dale Brathol. Each year the Lodge presents scholarships to area high school graduates as part of their charity program.
