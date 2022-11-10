Attention St. Croix Central School District residents: If you want to serve on the school board, there will be an opening soon. 

During last month’s meeting, it was announced David Olsen is moving outside the district and will have to resign from the board. His last board meeting with be Nov. 16. Olsen has served on the School Board since 2005. 

