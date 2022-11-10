Attention St. Croix Central School District residents: If you want to serve on the school board, there will be an opening soon.
During last month’s meeting, it was announced David Olsen is moving outside the district and will have to resign from the board. His last board meeting with be Nov. 16. Olsen has served on the School Board since 2005.
SCC has seen quite the turnover among its seven board members since 2020. Bryan Kofal was first elected in 2020. Josh Pettit, Erica Herink and Vince Trudell became new members last year while Dave Roos took office in the spring. The veteran on the board is Jeff Redmon, who has been a member since 1998.
The application period will start after the Nov. 16 meeting and will conclude before the Dec. 14 meeting. Those interested will attend the December meeting and state their case why they should be the one. The remaining six members will select Olsen’s replacement and that person will officially start in January.
Olsen’s term was set to expire next spring, meaning his replacement will have to decide if they want to be elected in April.
Referendum Update
Ben Berry from Wold Architects gave the board an update on the projects which were passed from the April referendum.
Construction is scheduled to start in May 2023 with an ending date in September for the elementary school 4K addition. The high school projects are scheduled to start in June 2023 and ending in August. The stadium renovations are projected for a May 2023 start and end in August.
To review, the high school is seeing an expansion of its shop area along with additions to its business and agriculture area. The stadium will now have a synthetic turf field in addition to a nine-lane running track. The bleachers will seat approximately 1,300 on the home side, while approximately 1,200 on the visitor side.
Other items
Resignations were given to Tamra Thomas as junior varsity softball coach; Amber Casey as a high school
