 The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the City of Eau Claire, Wis. that occurred on the night of Sunday, September 4, 2022.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., Eau Claire Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the 1900 block of Declaration Dr. in Eau Claire, Wis. Officers arrived and confronted a male subject who was armed with a firearm. Officers discharged their firearms, striking the male. The subject was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.