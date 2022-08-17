Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall earlier this month announced the publication of a new fact sheet, Strengthening Student Mental Health, and what our students, parents, schools, and policymakers can do to make a difference.

Fostering positive mental health in students can improve their overall health and improve student learning, attendance, and engagement. Positive mental health also reduces bullying, risky behaviors, substance abuse, school violence, and involvement in the juvenile justice system.

