Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall earlier this month announced the publication of a new fact sheet, Strengthening Student Mental Health, and what our students, parents, schools, and policymakers can do to make a difference.
Fostering positive mental health in students can improve their overall health and improve student learning, attendance, and engagement. Positive mental health also reduces bullying, risky behaviors, substance abuse, school violence, and involvement in the juvenile justice system.
Positive, not punitive, school culture that supports belonging is key to positive student mental health and reduced symptoms of depression.
Students who feel connected to at least one person at school have significantly better mental health than those who lack a connection to school.
Sufficient sleep and developmentally appropriate school start times contribute to improved mental health, academic performance, and reduced car crashes.
Wisconsin schools investing in comprehensive school mental health systems (CSMHS) offer a continuum of services to all students that contribute to positive mental health.
A growing number of peer-led youth groups are vital to providing youth voice and serve an important role given the shortage of mental health professionals in schools.
Build positive relationships among your friends and peers.
Advocate for student mental health in your school or on your campus. For examples, see the Youth Mental Health Groups map.
Encourage your student to participate in a sport, club, or school activity to foster their connections to their school.
Ensure your child gets sufficient sleep every night.
Build a positive, welcoming, and inclusive school culture.
Focus on bullying prevention as a central feature of the school’s safety plan.
Implement universal mental health screening of all students.
Start school after 8:30 a.m. for middle school and high school students.
Support increased, stable funding of comprehensive school-based mental health services.
Prioritize and fund the recruitment and retention of school mental health professionals.
Require mental health literacy and suicide prevention education for students and school staff.
