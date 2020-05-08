To aid in the battle against COVID-19, Western Wisconsin Health received a big assist from OEM.
The metal fabrication company based in Woodville made and donated 75 face shields last month to protect healthcare professionals while treating patients.
Tom Aaby, OEM Vice President, said the initial request came from Carolyn Brady from University of Wisconsin-River Falls who made the pitch to Mark Tyler, OEM founder in late March. Tyler then forwarded the request to Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page, who was on board.
Aaby and his family spent Easter Sunday assembling them to be ready to be delivered to WWH on April 14.
They were an immediate hit.
In an email to OEM workers, Page said, “Many thanks to the OEM team. The staff LOVE these face masks!”.
That was round one. Aaby said round two is in the works — 100 more, made at the company’s Phillips to be spread out between healthcare locations in Baldwin, Neillsville and Phillips.
“I would like to thank all the volunteers that helped to make this possible,” Aaby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.