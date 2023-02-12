OEM Fabricators, a manufacturer based in Woodville with three locations around Wisconsin, announced in January that they would begin contributing $2,500 annually to dependent care FSAs to help defray childcare or eldercare costs for their Team Members.
“This benefit demonstrates the important role employers can play in addressing the impact childcare access has on our workforce,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces.
A recent analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis shows the impact caregiving has on workforce participation. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of dual-participant couples has dropped when compared to pre-pandemic levels, particularly among less-educated couples. The primary reason cited for this workforce participation reduction is caregiving, either for children or for elderly family members.
“As Wisconsin employers struggle to attract and retain talent, it is important for all economic development partners to critically consider the role caregiving plays in the decisions families make about workforce participation,” said Kline.
In addition to elder care, childcare plays a significant role. While Wisconsin’s childcare slot shortage is an obvious constraint to childcare access, the cost of childcare further constrains access. A typical family in Wisconsin would spend over 33 percent of its income on child care for a 4 year old and infant, spending on average over $10,000 a year to care for the 4 year old and over $12,000 a year to care for the infant.
“It is rational for a family to consider the costs dual-workforce participation would incur against the benefits,” said Kline. “As the Minneapolis Fed points out, some have, and they are concluding that the benefits do not outweigh the costs.”
OEM Fabricator’s new contributions to dependent care FSAs helps make the benefits of participating in the workforce stronger relative to these costs and demonstrates that employers are not without tools to help address this cost constraint.
“OEM’s new benefit simultaneously strengthens families while also making a concrete effort to attract individuals back to work,” said Kline. “We encourage all employers to consider what they can do to help bring folks off the sideline, and back into the workforce.”
