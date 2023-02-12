OEM Fabricators, a manufacturer based in Woodville with three locations around Wisconsin, announced in January that they would begin contributing $2,500 annually to dependent care FSAs to help defray childcare or eldercare costs for their Team Members. 

“This benefit demonstrates the important role employers can play in addressing the impact childcare access has on our workforce,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces.

