The Northern Wisconsin Educational Communications System (NWECS) consortium is proud to announce its 30th year of providing courses, innovative technology, and support services to distance education students statewide. NWECS collaborates directly with school district administrators, counselors, teachers, and technology specialists to provide students with educational opportunities outside of their school districts via interactive videoconferencing. High school teachers share their courses with students outside of their district who may not have access to courses they need. Wisconsin technical and University of Wisconsin colleges give high school students head starts on their college careers through dual credit courses. Support, training, and technical assistance is available for teachers and course facilitators. NWECS also assists in providing enrichment opportunities like virtual field trips, guest speakers, career experts, Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 12 High Quiz Bowl, and ACT prep classes, which can reach throughout the world. In the 2021-22 school year, 1,449 Wisconsin students participated in distance education courses or enrichment through NWECS. In total, 9,930 Wisconsin students were involved in distance education through all distance education networks statewide

Referring to the 30 years of the NWECS distance learning educational experiences provided to residents and school districts in Wisconsin, Northwood Tech President Dr. John Will stated, “For three decades the NWECS partnership has supported educational access through ever-evolving distance learning strategies, which is a testament to the collaborative efforts of all of the NWECS partners.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.