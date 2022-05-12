St. Croix Central will officially have new high school and middle school principals next year.
What was originally a sabbatical for Kurt Soderberg has now turned into a resignation. The Board approved it in last month’s meeting.
Soderberg was announced to be on sabbatical in March with Pete Nusbaum, middle school principal being named interim high school principal.
Superintendent Tim Widiker announced last week the interim title will be removed from Nusbaum’s job.
Nusbaum has a history with St. Croix Central. He was previously a business education teacher and coach the last 15 years there before getting into administration. He then spent seven years as the St. Croix Falls High School Principal, one year as Ellsworth Middle School Principal before coming back to Central as elementary principal in 2013 where he spent four years. He moved over to the middle school in 2017 where he was through this year.
Chance Langeness, who was assistant middle school principal previously will be the new middle school principal.
Langeness’ background includes the last five years as the middle school assistant principal/activities director, seven years as a fifth-grade teacher for SCC and four years as a fourth and sixth grade teacher in Arizona.
Jackie Palmer will now be the assistant middle school principal. Palmer has spent 10 years as a middle school special education teacher and math interventionist. Prior to that, she spent five years as a special education teacher at New Richmond.
As for Soderberg, he was with SCC for the last six years. His new job next year will be Superintendent for the Albany School District. Albany is in Green County, Wisconsin (located on the Wisconsin/Illinois border) with a population around 1,200 people.
Those changes were among a slew of personnel moves the Board approved between its April 20 and May 4 meeting:
Multiple high school teachers have resigned – Duane Jourdeans (English), Amanda Arnold (Choir), Jacob Cook (Math) and Jordee Reimer (Art). In addition, Hunter Bresina, a Special Education paraprofessional also resigned. Wendy Hoverson, one of the administrative assistants, will retire at the end of the year.
At the middle school, Benjamin Ruskin, a seventh-grade math teacher, has resigned along with Sarah Host as a paraprofessional and a volleyball coach. Carolyn Lent also resigned as a volleyball coach.
New appointments besides Nusbaum, Langeness and Palmer include:
High School teachers – Jacob Vosters (Social Studies), Thomas Lengyel (Science), Matthew Bailey (Special Education) and Erin Fagin (Counselor). Bailey will also become the school’s fourth varsity boys basketball coach in the last five years. Tawnya Cran was hired to replace Hoverson as an administrative assistant. Jim Melstrom and Chris Rydberg were also approved as assistant softball coaches.
At the middle school, John Quicksell was named as a sixth-grade social studies teacher. For the elementary, Taylore Ogren will be a kindergarten teacher and Olivia Korson will become a special education teacher. Host moves to the elementary to become an administrative assistant.
Alecia Kerg was named the teaching and learning administrative assistant while Kelsey Gillis was named as an Instructional Coach.
