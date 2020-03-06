Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, when you’ll move your clocks forward by one hour to 3 a.m. This means you should be prepared to lose an hour of sleep, but in return you will gain an extra hour of daylight. Some U.S. states are “springing ahead” with their own ideas on daylight saving time.
Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas, Hawaii and most of Arizona, do not observe the time change. The exception in Arizona is in the Navajo Nation, which takes part in the biannual clock change to and from daylight saving time.
The state of Utah will spring ahead this year, and, if the governor signs a new bill, the state may stay at that time permanently.
In February, the Utah House voted in favor of making daylight saving time permanent and sent the bill to Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk for final approval. The House approved the legislation with a vote of 70 to 1.
The one opposing vote came from Rep. Robert Spendlove, who wasn’t opposed to ending the midyear time change but wanted the permanent time to add the extra hour of daylight in the morning, not in the evening. His peers disagreed, and the evening hour of daylight was approved in the final vote.
If the governor signs the bill, the change would not immediately take effect. First, the state would seek approval from Congress. The bill also stipulates that four other west coast states must agree on the time change as well before it is implemented in Utah.
At least 40 U.S. states have taken up legislation to adopt either daylight saving or standard time year-round. Massachusetts is considering going year-round to Atlantic Standard Time, the same time in places such as Nova Scotia and Puerto Rico, but the change would not take effect unless New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island agreed to do the same.
Daylight saving time has been around since World War I. Germany and Austria were the first countries to use Daylight saving in 1916. Canada and Germany soon followed and eventually the United Kingdom and France.
During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt instituted year-round daylight saving time, called "War Time," from Feb. 9, 1942, to Sept. 30, 1945. From 1945 to 1966, there was no federal law regarding daylight saving time, so states and localities were free to choose whether or not to observe daylight saving time and could choose when it began and ended. This understandably caused confusion.
It became the actual law of the land for the U.S. with the Uniform Time Act of 1966. Though the exact dates; now the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November, have changed some over the years. Any State that wanted to be exempt from daylight saving time could do so by passing a state law.
Arizona cited its hot climate in getting an exception, and Hawaii cited its tropical latitude, which means there isn't much variation in daylight in the summer and winter months.
President Trump has also floated making daylight saving time permanent. Last March, he tweeted, “Making daylight saving time permanent is OK with me!”
According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 4 in 10 Americans would like to see their clocks stay on standard time year-round, while about 3 in 10 prefer to stay on daylight saving time. About another 3 in 10 prefer what is the status quo in most of the United States, switching back and forth between daylight saving time in the summer and standard time in the winter.
Like it or not, as of now, residents in Wisconsin will have keep adjusting to the twice yearly clock adjustment. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you go to bed an hour early Saturday and get children to bed early too. They pay more attention to their internal clocks than timepieces, so implement the routine Saturday night to help them adjust to the lighter-than-usual bedtime, so they'll be set up for a good night's sleep before school Monday.
What are the best ways to avoid sleep deprivation? The CDC says this already affects about one-third of adults in the U.S., outside of time changes. Tips provided by the CDC include: Limiting your caffeine intake in the late afternoon and evening, do not eat a big meal right before bedtime, if you are using the extra hour of daylight at the end of the day for exercise, make sure your session ends at least three hours before bedtime, because the energy boost that exercise gives you can cause insomnia. Try to wind down with a warm bath or shower.
Let the sun shine in. Experts say that pulling back the curtains and allowing the sun to shine in the windows in the morning improves alertness during the day. You're also more likely to feel sleepy when it is time to go to bed. It is suggested to turn off the bright lights an hour or two before you go to bed, including the television, your computer and other electronic devices. Read a relaxing book or listen to soothing music instead. Also, try to watch the length of your naps.
Authorities say the time changes are also a good day to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. Daylight saving time ends Nov. 1, 2020, when we’ll move our clocks back an hour and lose an hour of daylight.
