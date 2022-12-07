NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association announced new partnerships with organizations leading efforts to create a 21st century workforce in rural America and focused on helping our country build a better broadband future. The announcement comes as NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield joined a White House event highlighting commitments made under the Biden administration’s Talent Pipeline Challenge, a call to action for employers, education and training providers and others to support equitable workforce development in critical infrastructure sectors like broadband.

NTCA is announcing three partnerships with Northwood Technical College, the National Rural Education Association (NREA), and the Communications Workers of America (CWA) to create training, apprenticeship and education opportunities for rural America’s broadband workforce and K-12 students. The efforts seek to prepare for immediate growth in the broadband industry because of significant funding for network deployment in the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act as well as future demand for high-tech jobs.

