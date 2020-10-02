NOW OFFERING LES MILLS Virtual Workouts at the Western Wisconsin Health Fitness Center

LES MILLS Virtual takes the quality of recorded group fitness to experiential new heights.
The Western Wisconsin Health Fitness Center held a LES MILLS Launch Party last month to introduce members to a new way to virtually work out! They offered program demos, healthy refreshments, shaker bottles, and prizes.
Prize winners included:
• Terri Heiser - Resistance Bands
• Jen Hinkel - Fitbit
• Mandyn Tack - Yoga package
• Sherry Prochnow – 18 lb. med ball
• Keri Halstead – 6 lb. med
In addition to our in-person, instructor led offerings, the LES MILLS classes are instructed through a TV at the Fitness Center. Classes currently being offered include:
• Body Flow - A motivating blend of yoga with Tai Chi and Pilates which improves your flexibility and increases core strength while you reduce your stress levels. You’ll focus your mind and create a lasting sense of wellbeing and calm. Classes are available as 30-, 45- or 50-minute workouts.
• Body Pump - An ideal workout for anyone looking to get lean, toned and fit – fast. This full-body barbell workout will burn calories, shape and tone your entire body, increase core strength and improve bone health. Classes are available as 30-, 45- or 50-minute workouts.
• CXWORX - 30-minute core training workout that delivers quick results for all fitness levels.
• GRIT Cardio/Strength/Athletic - 30-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts for members looking to take their fitness to the next level. Improve cardio fitness and agility, lean muscle growth, increased calorie burn and fat loss. NOTE: We recommend that GRIT (or any other HIIT classes) be taken no more than two times per week.
• RPM - 30- or 50-minute indoor cycling class set to motivating music. Burn calories, get fit and feel euphoric.
“We decided to add LES MILLS Virtual to our class schedules to provide all of our staff and community members a safe and enjoyable way to work out during the global pandemic,” said Matt Fenske, Western Wisconsin Health Fitness Center Manager. “LES MILLS has allowed us to offer 35 additional classes, which keeps our classes smaller and safer at the same time. We chose LES MILLS for their commitment to research, which will provide our members with group fitness programs that are safe, effective and powered by science.”
Here’s what members are saying:
“BodyPump and BodyFlow have completely changed my life! They are wonderful programs that any fitness level can do, and it doesn't take long for you to feel the benefits (strength and flexibility).”
“I love the LES MILLS - On Demand times because I can pick which class I want to take, and I am glad that WWH can offer virtual based classes each week to help me reach my goal!”
For more information on the Western Wisconsin Health Fitness Center or to schedule a tour, please visit wwhealth.org or call 715-684-1642.
