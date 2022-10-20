November 8 election nearing

Voters across the nation will cast ballots November 8, 2022, ensuring their voices are heard.
The following are candidates’ profiles for Governor, Senate and Secretary of State
Governor’s Race
Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers will seek a second term in office. As Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, a new running mate, Sara Rodriguez, was nominated in the partisan primary. Barnes is the second lieutenant governor to not run with the incumbent governor since the state constitution was amended in 1967. The partisan primary was held on August 9th, 2022, with businessman Tim Michels defeating former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary. Michels’ running mate is Roger Roth.
Wisconsin is one of seven states where the lieutenant governor is nominated in a separate primary but runs on a single ticket with the gubernatorial nominee in the general election.
Evers was elected in 2018, defeating then-incumbent Gov. Scott Walker (R) 49.5% to 48.4%. Evers’ campaign website says he has “worked to bring people together around common sense solutions that make Wisconsin stronger” and names “signing a bipartisan income tax cut, fixing thousands of miles of roads and bridges, investing in apprenticeships and job training programs, and increasing resources for our public schools” among his accomplishments. Evers was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Before being elected governor, Evers served as Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction for 10 years and as deputy superintendent for eight years before that.
Michels is co-owner and vice president of an energy and infrastructure construction company. He previously served in the U.S. Army for 12 years. Michels describes himself as “a businessman, not a politician.” After winning the Republican nomination, Michels said, “This race has always been about ... standing up for the hard-working people of Wisconsin. They’ve been left behind by the Democratic Party that just wants to focus on the social issues. From my first day in office to my very last day as governor, jobs and the economy are going to be my number one priority.”
Evers has blocked major expansions of the school choice programs and proposed large increases in state aid to public schools. Republicans approved a bill last spring to break up Milwaukee Public Schools into four to eight districts. Evers vetoed the bill.
Michels supports school choice, including taxpayer-paid vouchers to attend private religious schools, has been a prominent part of Michels’ campaign. Michels also supports a parental “Bill of Rights” that gives parents more control on local levels including what is taught. Michels has not said what he would do with MPS, other than major changes. Michels has suggested he’s against increasing funds for public education.
Senate Race
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R), Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D), and write-in candidate Scott Aubart (American Independent Party) are running to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.
Wisconsin is one of two states holding a U.S. Senate election in 2022 with a Republican incumbent that President Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election. Wisconsin is also one of six states with one Democratic and one Republican U.S. Senator as of the 2022 U.S. Senate elections.
Johnson was first elected in 2010, defeating then-incumbent Sen. Russ Feingold (D), 52% to 47%. Before his election to the Senate, Johnson worked as the chief executive officer for a specialty plastics company and as an accountant at Jostens. Johnson said that his campaign “is focused on growing our economy and creating good jobs and economic opportunity for all.”
Barnes served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2013 to 2017 and was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2018. Before his time in the legislature, Barnes worked for the city of Milwaukee and as a community organizer for the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope. Barnes said he would “fight to create opportunity in every corner of Wisconsin, bring manufacturing back, create jobs by tackling climate change, and stand up for Wisconsin’s family farmers.”
The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Thirty-five of 100 seats are up for election, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority, with the chamber split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) having the tie-breaking vote. Democrats hold 14 seats and Republicans hold 21 seats up for election in 2022.
Following the announcement by President Joe Biden that he will pardon people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana, the candidates took very different approaches to the issue. Johnson said, “I think it ought to be a state-by-state decision,” while Barnes said, “I’ve long supported the full legalization of marijuana.”
Secretary of State
Democrat Doug La Follette was first elected secretary of state in 1974. He ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 1978, before returning to the office after running again in 1982. To date, he has spent 43 years as secretary of state.
According to his website, he has rejected high-spending campaign tactics and followed the path of former Senator Bill Proxmire, who depended on his relationship with the people to get elected.
LaFollette has deep environmental roots in Wisconsin. He helped the late Gaylord Nelson organize the first Earth Day in 1970 and was appointed by President Jimmy Carter as the Assistant Director to the Mid-American Solar Energy Complex.
Concerning elections LaFollette said, “This November is going to be very critical for the state of Wisconsin and for our nations as a whole,” LaFollette explained on his website. “Far-right politicians are looking to replace me as the bulwark of this office and put in someone who will help determine any election however, they so choose.’
“For this reason, it’s more important than ever that we elect a Secretary of State that will defend our democracy over party. As America’s longest-serving incumbent Secretary of State, I have the track record and deep well of experience to do it. I’ve overseen the office under Democratic and Republic Governors and if you give me the chance, I’ll make sure to keep the far-right Republicans’ hands off the Elections Commission.”
Republican Amy Loudenbeck lives on a farm in Rick County with her husband Matt, which is in rural south-central Wisconsin. She was first elected to the State Assembly in 2010 and has served on the Joint Committee on Finance for the past eight years and has served as the Vice Co-Chair for the last four years. She also serves as Chairman of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board and is a member of the State Fair Park Board.
Her website touts her bipartisan accomplishments as numerous bills she has authored were signed into law by Gov. Walker and Gov. Evers.
Loudenbeck makes her thoughts on Wisconsin Elections Commission well-known.
“WEC is broken and must be replaced,” she said on her website. “No one in the WEC office is accountable to the voters and that needs to change. According to the Institute for Reforming Government, 33 states give elected officials oversight of their election process and 25 of those utilize their Secretary of State to do so. Wisconsin is not one of them; it should be.
“As Secretary of State, I would advocate for a new model of overseeing and administering elections in Wisconsin that puts election integrity and transparency at the forefront.”
Compiled by editors of the Amery Free Press, Baldwin Bulletin, Osceolas Sun and the Burnett County Sentinel.
