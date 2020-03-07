St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Emergency Management and St. Croix County Public Health are working together to keep residents, visitors and businesses in St. Croix County informed about the Coronavirus.
“There have been no identified cases of Coronavirus in St. Croix County,” said Health Officer Kelli Engen last week. The Public Health department and Emergency Management continue to work together, assessing and fielding information.
“Emergency response plans are up-to-date and will facilitate the protection of lives and safety for our communities to ensure coordinated and informed response, assistance and services,” states Emergency Management Manager Natasha Cardinal. Public Health monitors disease surveillance systems for early detection, communicates with our local clinics and hospitals, and follows up on potential communicable disease threats on a daily basis.
Guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) are the best sources of information for the public.
“The truth is we do not know exactly how St. Croix County will be impacted by COVID-19,” said Sheriff Scott Knudson. “We are preparing together to ensure a better outcome for residents if impacted.”
Keep in mind:
The immediate health risk for Wisconsinites, and the United States remains low.
At this time, the virus isn’t spreading in Wisconsin communities.
Use good illness prevention including: washing your hands, avoid crowds when sick, and covering your cough.
