Most Spring Elections are your local elections – municipal races mixed in with school board races.
This year’s election is different as in addition to those races, there are county and statewide referendums along with a race for the State Supreme Court.
A sampling of what will be on the ballot April 4 follows.
State Supreme Court
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are seeking the term of Patience Roggensack, who chose not to seek reelection. Protasiewicz is the liberal candidate in the race, while Kelly is the conservative. Roggensack was a conservative, meaning if Protasiewicz wins, there would be a liberal majority for the first time in 15 years.
County Referendum
Voters throughout St. Croix County will be asked whether to increase the tax levy for public safety. The county is seeking 24 positions, spread throughout the sheriff’s office and the courts area.
Statewide Referendum
On Jan. 19, 2023, the Wisconsin State Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 2, sending two ballot questions related to conditions for the release of an accused person before conviction and cash bail.
The state legislature also voted to refer an advisory question to the April ballot asking voters whether able-bodied childless adults should have to apply for work before receiving welfare benefits.
School Board Races
Incumbents Brad Coplan and Jay Larson are being challenged by Dan Dietzman in the race for Baldwin-Woodville School Board.
Lance Rongstad is seeking a full term for the St. Croix Central School Board. He will be joined on the ballot by newcomers Angela Dyb and Derek Miller. Incumbent Bryan Kofal chose not to seek another term.
Village Races
Incumbents are on the ballot in the village of Baldwin with Lance Van Damme as president, Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens and Doug Newton as trustees.
In Hammond, Tony Bibeau is running for another term as president, with Kimberly Olson, Laurie Gruber and Bob Trudell are seeking another term as trustees.
Roberts residents will be voting for a new president as challengers Katy Kapaun and Timothy Johnson are seeking to replace Willard Moeri. Incumbents Mary Shemon and Brian Tremblay are seeking another term as trustees. They will be joined by Peter Tharp on the ballot.
Dennis Lawson is running for Woodville Village President. Rick Finn, Dennis Russett and Sue Lohmeier are running for village trustees.
Hammond Referendum
Village of Hammond voters will decide whether to exceed the levy so the Village can hire an additional full-time officer along with levy additional funds for street maintenance.
Township Races
In the town of Baldwin, Douglas Veenendall is seeking another term as chairman, while Joseph Kusilek and Don L. Johnson are asking to be reelected as supervisors. James Harer is seeking reelection for clerk. Tammie Curtis is looking to become treasurer.
In the town of Cady, all incumbents are seeking reelection – Mike Tully as chairman, Jim Mikla and Bob Klanderman as supervisors, Shelly Ninneman as clerk and Carla Greibner as treasurer.
In the town of Eau Galle, Jim Lund, Amy Shafer, and Kevin Larson are looking to serve another term as chairman and supervisors, while Stephanie Supri is running to become clerk/treasurer.
In the town of Emerald, Henry Hurtgen’s name will be on the ballot for chairperson, while Tom Wink and Francis Klatt are each seeking another term as supervisor. Lorelai Wink’s name is on the ballot for clerk as Steve Davis’ name is on the ballot for treasurer.
In the town of Erin Prairie, all incumbents are seeking another term – John Van Dyk as chairman, Dennis Mitchell and Mike Monteith as supervisors and Jackie Mitchell as clerk/treasurer.
Incumbents will be on the ballot in the town of Hammond as Paul Hueg is for chairperson while Bob Aune and Joe Miller are for supervisors.
Jerry Olson is running for another term as the town of Kinnickinnic chairperson. Axel Bogdan and Dave Nelson will each be seeking another supervisor term.
In the town of Pleasant Valley, Kerry Licht is running for chairperson. Curtis Dunn and James Shearer are running for supervisors. Megan Miller is running for clerk and Deborah J. Volkert is seeking another term as treasurer.
Gary Knutson is running for another term as the town of Richmond chairperson, while Dave Stephens and Jim Peirson are running for supervisors.
The town of Rush River will have some races as David R. Jacobson is challenging incumbent Donald Schumacher for chairperson. Janie DuBois and Randy Stillings will be challenged by James Karlson in the supervisor race. DuBois and Stillings are the incumbents.
Incumbents will be on the ballot in the town of Springfield with Dean Fayerweather running for chairperson and Barry Ketchum and James Mahoney are running for supervisors.
Geno Hanson is running for another term as town of Warren chairperson. Incumbents Grace Hoyer and Debbie Delander are being challenged by Matthew Hutera in the race for supervisors.
