The St. Croix Central Drama Club presented “Wizard of Oz” the final week of the 2020-21 school year.
In one of the quickest turnarounds in recent memory, the Drama Club is back at it again, this time with Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” which will be performed 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2 and 7 p.m., Nov. 20. Tickets are available at the door.
“It’s a double whammy,” stated Amanda Arnold, Drama Director.
But, she feels this cast is ready.
“We have the right kids for it,” she stated.
Arnold explained it’s been a goal to do a Rogers and Hammerstein play for years.
“They are well-loved and respected,” she continued. “They are the king of catchy tunes. You are going to leave singing the music.”
When most people think of “Cinderella,” they think of the Walt Disney version.
“This will not be the Disney version,” Arnold continued, adding the Rogers and Hammerstein story is a more classical tale, noting that Julie Andrews starred as Cinderella in the 1957 TV version.
Taking on the main roles for the Central version will be Makenna Hawkins as Cinderella, Brian Ford as Prince Topher, Anna Van Rossum as the stepmother, Katelyn Lent and Lydia Hubbard as the stepsisters and Carly Hetrick as the fairy godmother.
New characters added that will be unfamiliar to those knowledgeable of the Disney version include Sebastian, the villainous adviser to the Prince, who will be played by James Hubbard. Brennen Rolling will portray Jean-Michel, a social justice advocate.
“It’s been a fun challenge, honoring the magical traditions,” Arnold said. “We’ve put our own spin on it, which the kids have enjoyed.”
