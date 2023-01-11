Northwood Technical College is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) in order to align education and training to meet the realities of Industry 4.0 in manufacturing. Students completing our career and technical education (CTE) programs will soon earn SACA Industry 4.0 certifications, giving them a competitive advantage in today’s job market while filling jobs in need of qualified individuals.

Innovation in automation technologies in manufacturing have become standard in today’s workplace, but the landscape continues to evolve as the internet has merged technologies beyond the industrial landscape that existed over a decade ago. This evolving innovation has produced the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0. As with previous Industrial Revolutions that have taken place in world and U.S. history, new machinery combined with modernized technology has resulted in an increase in quality, productivity, and overall efficiency while reducing downtime in multiple industries.

