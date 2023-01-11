Northwood Technical College is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) in order to align education and training to meet the realities of Industry 4.0 in manufacturing. Students completing our career and technical education (CTE) programs will soon earn SACA Industry 4.0 certifications, giving them a competitive advantage in today’s job market while filling jobs in need of qualified individuals.
Innovation in automation technologies in manufacturing have become standard in today’s workplace, but the landscape continues to evolve as the internet has merged technologies beyond the industrial landscape that existed over a decade ago. This evolving innovation has produced the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0. As with previous Industrial Revolutions that have taken place in world and U.S. history, new machinery combined with modernized technology has resulted in an increase in quality, productivity, and overall efficiency while reducing downtime in multiple industries.
These new and developed technologies comprise the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which includes advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud-based data analysis to name a few. The increasing usage of the networks combined with Internet technology is connecting more devices today than ever before. As this fusion of innovative technology transforms industries across the globe, students now have a more urgent need to learn the new “connected” technologies in preparation for employment in the manufacturing sector.
Northwood Tech students will be better prepared for success in the Industry 4.0 workforce through experience, training, and certification as SACA certifications focus on the integration of the advanced manufacturing technologies within the Industry 4.0 sector and its usage of “connected systems” skills. Students can earn SACA certifications at the Associate, Specialist, and Professional level in areas such as basic and advanced operations; robot systems; IIoT, networking, and data analytics; automation systems; production systems; and information technology (IT) operations.
According to SACA, “SACA certifications use standards developed with input from industry leaders, so students can feel confident their SACA certification endorses the knowledge and skills important to industry. Students will have the option of pursuing Silver (successfully pass a written knowledge exam) or Gold (successfully pass a written knowledge exam and successfully complete a hands-on performance assessment on approved equipment) certifications depending upon their coursework and hands-on skill development.”
For more information on Northwood Tech’s Manufacturing SACA certification, contact Liz Pizzi, Associate Dean, Workforce and Community Development via email liz.pizzi@NorthwoodTech.edu or phone by calling 715.752.8127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.