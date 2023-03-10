Northwood Technical College is recertified as a Family Friendly Workplace

From left to right: Mark Tyler, Board Member of Family Friendly Workplaces, Neil Kline, Executive Director, Family Friendly Workplaces and John Will, President, Northwood Technical College. Kline presented Will with a plaque.
Family Friendly Workplaces announced on January 31 Northwood Technical College has been certified as a Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates Northwood Tech’s commitment to their employees and families.
“We are very proud to receive this designation,” said John Will, President of Northwood Tech. “We certainly see the challenging workforce environment faced by our employer partners across all industry sectors, but we also see it in our own operations as we work to deliver programming. Being known as a Family Friendly Workplace will help us maintain our own talent as we strive to provide workforce development solutions for our broader community.”
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducted a thorough review of Northwood Tech’s human resources policies and practices, awarding points in their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. As a certified employer, Northwood Tech can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide-range of additional resources.
“We are excited to welcome Northwood Tech back to the Family,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “Their certification speaks to the importance of focusing on supporting families to employers across all industries and sectors.”
Western Wisconsin faces a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic approach to address. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
