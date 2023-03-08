Northwood Technical College Foundation received a grant from Bernick’s

Pictured left to right: Jason Bernick, Director of Corporate Affairs-Bernick Corp; Liz Pizzi, Associate Dean Community and Workforce Development; Josiah Thunder Jr., Instructor Construction Essentials; Susan M. Yohn Lockwood, Vice President, Institutional Effectiveness; and Brian Schroeder, Senior Advancement Officer.
The Northwood Technical College Foundation recently applied for a grant through the Bernick’s Family Foundation. The purpose of this grant was to acquire tools for the Construction Essentials program, as more tools would allow the College to provide more offerings of this program. The Foundation was granted $15,000.00 which will allow for the purchase one entire set of tools and supplement the current sets with tools that are missing.
The Construction Essentials program focuses on going to different areas in our region to prepare individuals for employment in the construction job sector. The program is currently being taught at Luck High School and Clayton High School before heading to the Gordon Correctional Facility. Past courses have been taught on some of the area reservations as well.
For more information on how to contribute to the Northwood Technical College Foundation in support of programs such as the Construction Essentials program, visit www.NorthwoodTech.edu/donate. Generous donors and donations are essential to the success of students at Northwood Tech. The Foundation is grateful to all its partnerships, as well, for making success possible for student achievement.
