Northwood Tech opens innovative Health Education Center

Northwood Tech officials participating in the ribbon cutting for the Health Education Center in Shell Lake Aug. 17. 

 Contributed

Northwood Technical College held a ribbon cutting and open house at the new Health Education Center (HEC) located in Shell Lake, WI on Wednesday, August 17. The building previously housed the Northwood Tech business offices that were stationed at the Shell Lake location and was remodeled to create the HEC. Attendees of the open house toured the innovative facility with demonstrations inside the state-of-the-art labs replicated to simulate a working health environment including hi-fidelity mannequins. Attendees also saw a demonstration of the anatomage table to explain how students will be able to virtually dissect and study the human body while on location.

“Instructors control the mannequins from behind a one-way window, providing specific scenarios for students to respond to that they may not see during their clinical experience, such as the birth of a baby. The mannequins range from newborns to geriatrics, which provide an impressive array of potential scenarios,” indicated Mari Jo Ulrich, Dean, Health Sciences. 

