Northwood Technical College hosted a roundtable event Thursday, September 15 at the College’s New Richmond campus conference center with employers, Impact Seven and Northwood Tech staff to discuss grant details and planning to utilize the $9.8 million Housing Opportunity and Mobile Education Solutions (HOMES) Wisconsin Innovation Grant. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary Missy Hughes, Department of Workforce Development Assistant Deputy Secretary Danielle Williams, WEDC Workforce Innovation Grants Project Manager Trenton Kranz and Wisconsin Housing, and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Assistant Deputy Secretary Jessica Boling were also in attendance.

During the event, stakeholders discussed the details of the HOMES grant, the impact on the workforce and communities, how to implement the grant and the site selection and training and workforce development process and criteria.

