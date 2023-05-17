Northwood Tech’s new mobile welding lab held its official ribbon cutting ceremony on the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin Reservation. Speakers at the event included Dr. John Will, president of Northwood Tech, Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), Amy Pecachek, secretary-designee for the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), Bruce Songetay, cultural coordinator and first speaker/language advisor – St. Croix Tribe, Janine McNulty, higher education and community development research/recruiter – St. Croix Tribe, and Keith Burns, welding instructor.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, the 53-foot mobile welding lab began its inaugural welding course in April with eight members of the St. Croix Tribe.

