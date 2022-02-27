Each year, future entrepreneurs and community leaders enroll at Northwood Tech to begin their career journey in Business Management. The 2021-2022 year stands out from others as it marks the College’s pilot of awarding digital badges. In the pilot run, 32 students earned the first Business Management digital badge titled Business Essentials.
This digital badge, also known as a micro-credential, proves skills in human resources, marketing and customer service. Digital badges can be interwoven into a course, allowing the student to earn badges as they work toward their diploma or degree. The badges are awarded after the student has completed assessments that measure their understanding of the skill.
As the hiring landscape evolves, more and more recruitment is moving online. Employers have more ways to reach workers now than ever before. While not a new concept, digital badges are a product of the ever-changing workforce. Upon successful completion of the assessments, students will earn a digital badge that can be used as proof of the skill acquired. Northwood Tech awards the badges through a national company certifying the authenticity. Once students claim their badge, the badge can then be linked to their social media profiles or featured on employment applications, portfolios and websites. The badges can also be used as talking points during job interviews and provide the badge recipient a way to stand out from other candidates.
