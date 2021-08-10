The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Northwest Region Pavement Marking
Highway: Various
Location: Ashland, Buffalo, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties
Schedule: May 17 to October
Cost: $1.04 million
Description: Completing longline marking of centerlines and edge lines and special marking of words, arrows, stop bars, diagonals, curbs and crosswalks.
Traffic impacts: Moving lane restrictions are anticipated in:
Eau Claire County: US 53-US 12 (Clairemont Avenue exit), WIS 93 from Lorch Avenue to northbound US 53 and Lorch Avenue, all in Eau Claire.
St. Croix County: WIS 65 at the I-94 interchange.
Dunn and St. Croix counties
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near Knapp
Schedule: March 25, 2019 to July 2021
Cost: $57.5 million
Description: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right-of-way fencing and signing.
Traffic impacts: There will be sporadic lane and shoulder closures on east- and westbound I-94 from County Q to 250th Street during non-peak travel hours.
Highway: WIS 170
Location: Between WIS 128 in Glenwood City in St. Croix County and County D in the Dunn County town of Sherman
Schedule: April 12 to October
Cost: $8.63 million
Description: Milling the existing pavement on WIS 170 from WIS 128 to WIS 79 and overlaying it with asphalt; recycling the existing pavement from WIS 79 to County D and overlaying it with asphalt; reconstructing the intersection of WIS 170 and WIS 79 in Boyceville; rehabilitating the WIS 170 bridge over Tiffany Creek northwest of Downing; replacing or extending culvert pipes or equipping them with end walls; installing traffic signals at the WIS 170 and northbound WIS 79 intersection; increasing the width of paved shoulders along WIS 170 to a minimum of 3 feet; and replacing guardrail.
Traffic impacts:
The intersection of WIS 170 and north leg of WIS 79 reopened to traffic on Monday, Aug. 2.
The intersection is temporarily being controlled by stop signs.
Motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging operations in other areas in the work zone.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19 to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; realigning and reconstructing the eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures:
I-94 outside shoulder at Carr Creek: Monday to Friday.
Eastbound I-94 outside lanes:
6 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
Westbound I-94 inside lanes:
6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
Highway: US 12
Location: County U east of Hudson to the west leg of WIS 65 near Roberts
Schedule: July 6 to September
Cost: $4.19 million
Description: Milling and replacing asphalt pavement, reconstructing the concrete pavement west of Clints Trail, repairing or replacing culvert pipes, widening asphalt shoulders and repairing aggregate shoulders and upgrading curb and gutter, guardrail, signage, pavement marking and rumble strips.
Traffic impacts:
US 12 will be closed from July 12 to Aug. 31.
Detour: I-94 and County U to the west and WIS 65 to the east.
In the work zone, there is flagging to provide access to residences and businesses east of La Barge Road.
Highway: WIS 35
Location: Between Front Street in Hudson and North End Road in North Hudson
Schedule: April 26 to late November
Cost: $11.17 million
Description: Repairing concrete, resurfacing or reconstructing WIS 35, rehabilitating the Lake Mallalieu Bridge, replacing storm sewer systems, completing sanitary sewer and water main work, making improvements at the WIS 35 intersection at Coulee Road/Buckeye Street and adding a two-way left-turn lane between Sommers Street North and North End Road.
Traffic impacts: This project is using a combination of staging, lane closures controlled by flaggers and a detour - I-94, Minnesota Trunk Highways 95 and 36 and WIS 64 - to move WIS 35 traffic during construction.
WIS 35 between Front Street and Coulee Road/Buckeye Street in Hudson is reduced to one lane in each direction.
Northbound WIS 35 between Coulee Road/Buckeye Street and Vine Street in Hudson is on WIS 35, and southbound traffic is being detoured onto First Street.
All on-street parking on WIS 35 between Coulee Road/Buckeye Street and Vine Street in Hudson is closed.
WIS 35 between Vine and Division streets in Hudson is closed to all through traffic.
WIS 35 from just south of Monroe Street North to Sommers Street North in North Hudson is closed to all through traffic.
