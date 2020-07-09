The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Going into the Fourth of July weekend, work has been suspended on many region highway projects to accommodate expected traffic volumes. However, motorists should still expect work zones and use caution.
Dunn County Highway: I-94 Location: 250th Street to Wilson Creek, west of Menomonie Schedule: Spring 2018 to June Cost: $30.34 million Description: Replacing bridges, resurfacing I-94, marking pavement and installing median cable barrier, guardrail, right of way fence and signs. Traffic impacts: When work resumes Monday, July 6, motorists can expect intermittent flagging operations at 390th Street, 650th Avenue, County K and 250th Street.
Highway: WIS 72 Location: Eau Galle River Bridge, about two miles east of Elmwood Schedule: April 6 to August Cost: $1.94 million Description: Removing and replacing the bridge, grading, signing and pavement marking. Traffic impacts: WIS 72 is closed at the structure.
• Detour route: WIS 128, WIS 29 and WIS 25.
Dunn and St. Croix counties Highway: I-94 Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near Knapp Schedule: March 25, 2019, to November 2020 Cost: $57.5 million Description: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right of way fencing and signing. Traffic impacts:
• The eastbound I-94-County Q interchange ramps are closed.
• When work resumes Monday, July 6, there will be intermittent lane closures on east- and westbound I-94 from WIS 128 to 250th Street.
St. Croix County Highway: I-94 Location: Between Hudson and Baldwin Schedule: April 1, 2019, to July 2020 Cost: $17 million Description: Replacing four bridge structures – two over 130th Street and two over the Kinnickinnic River – and completing roughly two miles of approach work. Traffic impacts: None; the project is complete.
Highway: US 12 Location: Between US 63 and WIS 128, east of Baldwin Schedule: April 27 to October 2020 and June 2021 Cost: $6.2 million Description: Resurfacing US 12, making repairs to the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and safety improvements to shoulders, improving curb, gutter, culvert pipes and beam guard, signing and marking. Traffic impacts: Motorists should expect single-lane closures with flagging operations in areas where work is happening.
• Temporary signals are directing single lanes of traffic across the Union Pacific railroad bridge east of Woodville. The lane has a 13-foot width restriction.
Highway: County E Location: Between County I and County A, northeast of Hudson Schedule: April 30 to July Cost: $1.94 million Description: Reconditioning project, including grading, paving, signing and marking.
Traffic impacts: The road is open during construction, and when work is ongoing, flagging operations are being used to control traffic.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
• Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
• Visit the NW region's 511 website
