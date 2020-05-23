The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Dunn County
Highway: WIS 72
Location: Eau Galle River Bridge, about two miles east of Elmwood
Schedule: April 6 to August
Cost: $1.94 million
Description: Removing and replacing the bridge, grading, signing and pavement marking. Traffic impacts:
• WIS 72 is closed at the structure.
• Detour route: WIS 128, WIS 29 and WIS 25.
Dunn and St. Croix counties
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near Knapp
Schedule: March 25, 2019 to November 2020
Cost: $57.5 million
Description: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right-of-way fencing and signing.
Traffic impacts: There will be lane closures on east- and westbound I-94 from WIS 128 to 250th Street.
Eau Claire and St. Croix counties
Highway: US 12, WIS 64, WIS 65 and WIS 312
Location: Various locations
Schedule: April 13 to June
Cost: $760,000
Description: Replacing signals, poles and bases and completing beam guard, electrical and signing work. Traffic impacts:
• In Eau Claire:
• The contractor is anticipated to be installing signal poles on WIS 312 at the intersections of Truax Lane, Mill Run Road and County TT. All work will be completed with a single-lane closure on the outside lanes.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Baldwin
Schedule: April 1, 2019 to July 2020
Cost: $17 million
Description: Replacing four bridge structures – two over 130th Street and two over the Kinnickinnic River – and completing roughly two miles of approach work. Traffic impacts:
• Westbound I-94:
• Traffic is using temporary lanes, which are posted at 60 mph. This configuration will remain like this until late June.
• There will be intermittent right-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, May 18 to May 22.
• Eastbound I-94:
• The inside shoulder is closed.
• The speed limit will be reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph when a lane is closed.
• There will be intermittent single-lane closures from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, May 18 to May 22.
• 130th Avenue:
• The road will be fully closed during business hours on Monday and Tuesday, May 18 and 19, for bridge demolition.
Highway: US 12
Location: Between US 63 and WIS 128, east of Baldwin
Schedule: April 27 to October 2020 and June 2021
Cost: $6.2 million
Description: Resurfacing US 12, making repairs to the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and safety improvements to shoulders, improving curb, gutter, culvert pipes and beam guard, signing and marking.
Traffic impacts:
• Motorists should expect single-lane closures with flagging operations in areas where work is happening.
• Intersection closures at 220th Street and Bridge Road are anticipated on Wednesday or Thursday.
• In addition, 220th Street north of US 12 will be closed to 80th Avenue.
• In addition, Bridge Road south of US 12 will be closed to 70th Avenue.
Highway: County E
Location: Between County I and County A, northeast of Hudson
Schedule: April 30 to July
Cost: $1.94 million
Description: Reconditioning project, including grading, paving, signing and marking.
Traffic impacts: The road will remain open during construction, with flagging operations used to control traffic.
Construction-related traffic impacts are dependent on weather and subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.