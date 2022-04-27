The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Dunn County
Highway: US 12
Location: Wilson Creek Bridge west of Knapp
Schedule: April 11 to July
Cost: $1.27 million
Description: Replacing the bridge, the asphalt approaches on both sides of the structure, guardrail, pavement markings and signs.
Traffic impacts: US 12 is reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signals.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:
· Shoulder closures during peak traffic.
· Westbound I-94 lane closures
o 8 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday.
o 6 p.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
o 6 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
o 6 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
o 6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter the following closures on I-94 for the coming week at:
Carr Creek:
Westbound I-94 left shoulder closure.
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
County NN:
Westbound I-94 lane closures:
8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.