The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Barron County Highway: WIS 48
Location: Between West and Bear Paw avenues, city of Rice Lake
Schedule: April 20 to November
Cost: $5.1 million
Description: Reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, rebuilding the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout, reconstructing the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals as roundabouts and improving the Bear Paw Avenue intersection with traffic signal installation. Traffic impacts:
• Traffic is anticipated to be switched onto the westbound lanes next week.
Chippewa County Highway: Park Avenue
Location: Between Main Street and South Avenue, city of Chippewa Falls
Schedule: April 20 to September
Cost: $1.56 million
Description: Reconstructing Park Avenue, completing sanitary and storm sewer and water utility work and adding a bicycle-pedestrian trail on the north side, along with curb and gutter.
Traffic impacts:
• Park Avenue is closed to through traffic, but local access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the project.
• Detour route: Main Street, Greenville Street, Woodward Avenue and WIS 124.
• Main Street is closed at Park Avenue.
• Detour route: Walnut Street and Woodward Avenue.
Chippewa and Clark counties Highway: WIS 64, WIS 27, WIS 40 and US 10.
Location: Various
Schedule: May 4 to June 19 and Aug. 3 to Aug. 28
Cost: $1.04 million
Description: Replace multiple culverts
Traffic impacts: Starting Tuesday, WIS 64 east of Cornell between County D and County G will have temporary signals installed at two culvert pipes for about two weeks.
Clark County Highway: Mill Road
Location: Nelson Creek Bridge, northeast of Greenwood
Schedule: Sept. 23, 2019 – May 2020
Cost: $259,558
Description: Removing and replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Mill Road is closed to through traffic within the project limits, but local access will be maintained.
Douglas County Highway: US 2/53 (East 2nd Street)
Location: Between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East, city of Superior
Schedule: April 6 to October
Cost: $7.02 million
Description: Rehabilitating one bridge structure; repairing spot locations of concrete pavement and utility manholes and inlets; updating or replacing traffic signals; upgrading or installing curb ramps at pedestrian crossings; and grinding the road’s concrete surface and overlaying it with asphalt. Traffic impacts:
• Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East.
• The speed limit is reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph during construction.
• A truck detour is in place because of turning movement restrictions at the intersection of East 2nd and Belknap streets.
Highway: US 53
Location: County T to St. Croix River and County Y intersection, Gordon
Schedule: April 27 to August
Cost: $7.02 million
Description: Resurfacing US 53 from County T to the St. Croix River and improving the County Y intersection.
Traffic impacts:
• Northbound US 53 is reduced to one lane near the County Y intersection.
• Southbound US 53 is expected to be reduced to one lane in the same area starting Monday.
Dunn County Highway: WIS 72
Location: Eau Galle River Bridge, about 2 miles east of Elmwood
Schedule: April 6 to August
Cost: $1.94 million
Description: Removing and replacing the bridge, grading, signing and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts:
• WIS 72 is closed at the structure.
• Detour route: WIS 128, WIS 29 and WIS 25.
Dunn and St. Croix counties
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near Knapp
Schedule: March 25, 2019, to November 2020
Cost: $57.5 million
Description: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right of way fencing and signing.
Traffic impacts: There will be lane closures on east- and westbound I-94 from WIS 128 to 250th Street.
Eau Claire County Highway: WIS 312/US 12
Location: County EE/Town Hall Road intersection, northwest side of Eau Claire
Schedule: April to August
Cost: $590,000
Description: Extending turn lanes on WIS 312/US 12 at County EE/Town Hall Road and reconstructing Town Hall Road and Old Mill Plaza north of WIS 312/US 12.
Traffic impacts:
• The outside lane of eastbound WIS 312/US 12 is closed from Truax Lane to County EE.
• The outside lane of westbound WIS 312/US 12 is closed from Old Mill Plaza past Town Hall Road.
• Town Hall Road is closed between WIS 312/US 12 and Chuck Lane.
• Old Mill Plaza is closed from Town Hall Road and 200 feet to the east.
Eau Claire and St. Croix counties
Highway: US 12, WIS 64, WIS 65 and WIS 312
Location: Various locations
Schedule: April 13 to June
Cost: $760,000
Description: Replacing signals, poles and bases and completing beam guard, electrical and signing work.
Traffic impacts:
• In Eau Claire:
• The contractor is anticipated to move to WIS 312, with work planned at the intersections of Truax Lane, Mill Run Road and County TT. All work will be completed with a single-lane closure on the outside lanes.
• In New Richmond:
• The contractor is expected to complete bases at WIS 64/WIS 65 in the coming week.
Jackson County Highway: US 12
Location: US 12 and County A intersection in Black River Falls
Schedule: April 13 to July
Cost: $661,008
Description: Signalizing the intersection – first with temporary and then permanent signals; completing excavation, asphalt, curb and gutter and sign work; and marking the pavement. Traffic impacts: Traffic will be maintained throughout construction.
St. Croix County Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Baldwin
Schedule: April 1, 2019, to July 2020
Cost: $17 million
Description: Replacing four bridge structures – two over 130th Street and two over the Kinnickinnic River – and completing roughly 2 miles of approach work. Traffic impacts:
• Westbound I-94:
• Traffic is using temporary lanes, which are posted at 60 mph. This configuration will remain like this until late June.
• There will be intermittent right-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, May 4, to May 9.
• Eastbound I-94:
• The inside shoulder is closed.
• The speed limit will be reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph when a lane is closed.
• East- and westbound I-94:
• The interstate is anticipated to be closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, May 8.
• Detour route: US 63, US 12 and WIS 65.
Highway: US 12
Location: Between US 63 and WIS 128, east of Baldwin
Schedule: April 27 to October 2020 and June 2021
Cost: $6.2 million
Description: Resurfacing US 12, making repairs to the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and safety improvements to shoulders, improving curb, gutter, culvert pipes and beam guard, signing and marking. Traffic impacts: Motorists should expect single-lane closures with flagging operations in areas where work is happening.
Trempealeau County Highway: I-94
Location: Northwest of Osseo
Schedule: March 25, 2019, to October 2020
Cost: $10.02 million
Description: Removing and replacing four structures – two over County NN and two over the Buffalo River, road resurfacing, installing beam guard, pavement marking, fencing and signing. Traffic impacts:
• East- and westbound I-94:
• There will be an eastbound lane closure from 5 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Friday, May 8.
Highway: WIS 93
Location: Indee Boulevard in Independence to the north county line
Schedule: May 4 to October
Cost: $11.24 million
Description: Paving WIS 93, cold-in-place recycling, replacing culverts, lining pipes, updating curb ramps, marking pavement and installing guardrail, signing and centerline and edge line rumble strips. Traffic impacts:
• The road will remain open during construction, using flagging operations.
• During work on the structure over the Buffalo River, traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge with traffic being controlled by signals.
Highway: Dopp Road Location: Smikrud Coulee Creek Bridge, town of Ettrick Schedule: April 7 to late May Cost: $319,157 Description: Removing and replacing the bridge. Traffic impacts: Dopp Road is closed at the structure.
