Northwest Region Construction Update
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Douglas County Highway: US 2/53
Location: Between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East, city of Superior Schedule: April 6 to October
Cost: $7.02 million
Description: Rehabilitating one bridge structure; repairing spot locations of concrete pavement and utility manholes and inlets; updating or replacing traffic signals; upgrading or installing curb ramps at pedestrian crossings; and grinding the road’s concrete surface and overlaying it with asphalt. Traffic impacts:
• Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East.
• The speed limit is reduced from 35 mph.
• A truck detour is in place because of turning movement restrictions at the intersection of East 2nd and Belknap streets.
Dunn County Highway: WIS 72
Location: Eau Galle River Bridge, about 2 miles east of Elmwood
Schedule: April 6 to August
Cost: $1.94 million
Description: Removing and replacing the bridge, grading, signing and pavement marking. Traffic impacts: WIS 72 is closed at the structure, and traffic is being detoured via WIS 128, WIS 29 and WIS 25.
Dunn and St. Croix counties Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near Knapp
Schedule: March 25, 2019, to November 2020
Cost: $57.5 million
Description: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right of way fencing and signing. Traffic impacts: There will be lane closures on east- and westbound I-94 from WIS 128 to 250th Street.
St. Croix County Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Baldwin
Schedule: April 1, 2019, to July 2020
Cost: $17 million
Description: Replacing four bridge structures – two over 130th Street and two over the Kinnickinnic River – and completing roughly 2 miles of approach work. Traffic impacts:
• Westbound I-94
• Traffic is using temporary lanes, which are posted at 60 mph. This configuration will remain like this until late June.
• There will be intermittent right-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, April 13, to 17.
• Eastbound I-94
• The inside shoulder is closed.
• The speed limit will be reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph when a lane is closed.
Trempealeau County Highway: I-94
Location: Northwest of Osseo
Schedule: March 25, 2019, to October 2020
Cost: $10.02 million
Description: Removing and replacing four structures – two over County NN and two over the Buffalo River, road resurfacing, installing beam guard, pavement marking, fencing and signing. Traffic impacts:
• Westbound I-94
• Beginning April 13, there will be a westbound lane closure from 5 a.m. Mondays to 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Eastbound I-94
• Beginning April 13, there will be an eastbound lane closure from 5 a.m. Mondays to 10 a.m. Fridays.
Highway: Dopp Road Location: Smikrud Coulee Creek Bridge, town of Ettrick Schedule: April 7 to late May Cost: $319,157 Description: Removing and replacing the bridge. Traffic impacts: Dopp Road is closed at the structure.
Construction-related traffic impacts are subject to change and dependent on weather patterns.
