The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washbourn counties. This was dated April 24.
Barron County
Highway: WIS 48
Location: Between West and Bear Paw Avenues, city of Rice Lake
Schedule: April 20 and November
Cost: $5.1 million
Description: Reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, rebuilding the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout, reconstructing the north-and southbound US 53 ramp terminals as roundabouts and improving the Bear Paw Avenue intersection with traffic signal installation.
Traffic impacts: The right-turn lane shoulder is closed on westbound WIS 48.
Chippewa County
Highway: Park Avenue
Location: Between Main Street and South Avenue, city of Chippewa Falls
Schedule: April 20 to September
Cost: $1.56 million
Description: Reconstructing Park Avenue, completing sanitary and storm sewer and water utility work and adding a bicycle-pedestrian trail on the north side, along with curb and gutter.
Traffic impacts:
-- Park Avenue is closed to through traffic, but local access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the project. Detour route: Main Street, Greenville Street, Woodward Avenue and WIS 124.
-- Main Street will be closed at Park Avenue starting Monday. Detour route: Walnut Street and Woodward Avenue.
Douglas County
Highway: US 2/53 (East 2nd Street)
Location: Between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East, city of Superior
Schedule: April 6 to October
Cost: $7.02 million
Description: Rehabilitating one bridge structure; repairing spot locations of concrete pavement and utility manholes and inlets; updating or replacing traffic signals; upgrading or installing curb ramps at pedestrian crossings; and grinding the road's concrete surface and overlaying it with asphalt.
Traffic impacts: Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East.
The speed limit is reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph during construction.
A truck detour is in place because of turning movement restrictions at the intersection of East 2nd and Belknap streets.
Dunn County
Highway: WIS 72
Location: Eau Galle River Bridge, about two miles east of Elmwood
Schedule: April 6 to August
Cost: $1.94 million
Description: Removing and replacing the bridge, grading, signing and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: WIS 72 is closed at the structure, and traffic is being detoured via WIS 128, WIS 29 and WIS 25.
Dunn and St. Croix counties
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near Knapp
Schedule: March 25, 2019 to November 2020
Cost: $57.5 million
Description: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right-of-way fencing and signing.
Traffic impacts: There will be lane closures on east and westbound I-94 from WIS 128 to 250th Street.
Eau Claire and St. Croix counties
Highway: US 12, WIS 64, WIS 65 and WIS 312
Location: Various locations
Schedule: April 13 to June
Cost: $760,000
Description: Replacing signals, poles and bases and completing beam guard, electrical and signing work,
Traffic impacts: In Eau Claire -- Lane closures on US 12 (Clairemont Avenue) are anticipated to be removed on Monday.
The contractor is anticipated to begin work next week on WIS 312 at the intersections of Truax Lane, Mill Run Road and County TT. All work will be completed with a single-lane closure on the outside lanes.
In New Richmond -- The work at WIS 64/WIS 65 is anticipated to begin next week.
Jackson County
Highway: US 12
Location: US 12 and County A intersection in Black River Falls.
Schedule: April 13 to July
Cost: $661,008
Description: Signalizing the intersection -- first with temporary and then permanent signals; completing excavation, asphalt, curb and gutter and sign work; and making the pavement.
Traffic impacts: Traffic will be maintained throughout construction.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Baldwin
Schedule: April 1, 2019 to July 2020
Cost: $17 million
Description: Replacing four bridge structures -- two over 130th Street and two over the Kinnickinnic River -- and completing roughly two miles of approach work.
Traffic impacts: Westbound I-94: -- Traffic is using temporary lanes, which are posted at 60 mph. This configuration will remain like this until late June.
-- There will be intermittent right-lane closures from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, April 27 to May 2.
Eastbound I-94: -- The inside shoulder is closed.
-- The speed limit will be reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph when a lane is closed.
Trempealeau County
Highway: I-94
Location: northwest of Osseo
Schedule: March 25, 2019 to October 2020
Cost: $10.02 million
Description: Removing and replacing four structures -- two over County NN and two over Buffalo River, road resurfacing, installing beam guard, pavement marking, fencing and signing.
Traffic impacts: Westbound I-94 -- There will be a westbound lane closure from 5 a.m. Mondays to 6 p.m. Fridays.
Eastbound I-94 -- There will be an eastbound lane closure from 5 a.m. Mondays to 6 p.m. Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.